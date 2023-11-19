A Co. Galway dairy farmer has told a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, that the “single biggest threat” to his farm could come from a reduction in the nitrates derogation.

Kevin Moran believes that the biggest threat that his farm business faces is not from the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

Instead Moran said in a panel discussion during a Fine Gael conference – focused on agricultural and rural Ireland – yesterday (Saturday, November 18) that if the nitrates derogation were to fall on his farm to 170g organic nitrogen (N) per hectare then it would no longer be “economically sustainable”.

The Co. Galway farmer told the discussion, chaired by Minister Martin Heydon, that he currently operated a plan for his farm that was based on “three pillars”.

The first was to be economically sustainable, then socially sustainable and also environmentally sustainable.

Moran said that if Ireland wanted to hit its targets in terms of its climate plan then it was “important that farmers are given the tools that they need”.

Advertisement

“We want to do the right thing but we need the resources,” he said at the conference.

Moran also stressed that it was important for farmers that they should not feel that they have to “apologise” for running a profitable business.

“Ultimately my farm first and foremost has an obligation to provide for my family and I,” he said.

Minster Heydon and the audience at the panel also heard that it was fundamental for Moran to be profitable to be able to invest for example in hedgerows and other key sustainable environment measures. Taoiseach and cabinet ministers at Fine Gael special conference Source: Fine Gael

The issue of the drop in the nitrates derogation was raised throughout the day during the conference, another farmer said during a panel discussion on farming and the next generation that he did not want to be in a position where he would have to go back and tell his son that they would have to get rid of cows.

Aside from the nitrates derogation the one day Fine Gael conference brought major concerns from farmers and rural communities directly to the surface for the Taoiseach and his cabinet ministers.

Advertisement

They heard about concerns around securing planning permission for one off houses on a farm for members of the family, to climate challenges to flooding issues.

Questions were also raised about the current tax regime for handing down the family farm to the next generation and whether it is possible for one farm to provide a source of income for multiple generations.

Issues around ensuring that older people feel safe in their own homes in rural communities and EU funding for local enterprises and community projects were also discussed yesterday at the conference in Co. Kildare.

But overall the Taoiseach was keen to bring home to the estimated 700 delegates who attended the conference why they were all there.

“We should never doubt the importance of agriculture, not just to rural areas but to the wider economy.

“A huge industry for us and one that’s really important that we support into the future, but also make sustainable and green as well, because that is the future,” he said.