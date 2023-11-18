The Taoiseach has said he will “explore any flexibility that might be available to Ireland” on the nitrates derogation when the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, visits Ireland next week.

Speaking at a Fine Gael Special Conference today (Saturday, November 18) in Co. Kildare on rural Ireland and the agriculture sector, the Taoiseach also said he did not want to raise “expectations” or make promises that could not be kept.

But he stressed that he would explore “any flexibility that might help our farmers” to adjust to the change in the derogation.

The Taoiseach also said that perhaps, most importantly of all, was the opportunity to “really set the scene” with Commissioner Sinkevicius ahead of discussions for Ireland to continue to secure the derogation that it currently holds.

“We need the support of the European Commission and 27 member states that don’t have a derogation bear in mind” he warned.

The Taoiseach said that if Ireland were to lose the derogation completely it would not only dramatically impact on Irish farmers but also on the food production sector.

He said: “We’re already thinking about what we can do and that means making some changes, it means improving our water quality.”

According to the Taoiseach, one of the key focus points at today’s conference is about how Fine Gael can support farmers and rural communities.

He said the party wanted to “make rural Ireland an even beter place in which to live, to raise a family and run a business”.

The Fine Gael leader said the one day event was an opportunity for his party to “listen and engage” on the issues that face rural Ireland and the farming and food sectors.

Senior ministers including Simon Coveney, Heather Humphreys and Martin Heydon are attending the conference as is EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness and MEP Colm Markey.

An estimated 700 delegates from across the country including party members, business people, rural community leaders and farmers are attending the conference today and currently taking part in debates on “farming and the next generation” and “safer, stronger communities”.