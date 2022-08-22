Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will be changeable this week with showers expected on most days.

This morning (Monday, August 22), it will be cloudy with rain and drizzle. As the day progresses, the rain will clear to leave showers and sunny spells.

There will be light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly, in top temperatures of 17° to 22°.

It will be cloudy tonight with patchy rain in western parts, while it will be dry in the east. It will feel mild with overnight temperatures of 13° to 16°; fog and mist will form in the calm conditions.

The national forecaster said that Tuesday will be cloudy to begin with, but sunny and dry conditions will develop in most areas.

A Status Yellow advisory for weather conditions conducive for the spread of potato blight is set to remain in place until Tuesday afternoon.

During the evening, rain is expected to move into the southwest, there will be light westerly breezes and daytime temperatures of 17° to 22°.

Rain will be possibly heavy in some areas on Tuesday night in moderate southwest winds, lowest temperatures of 10° to 14°.

Wednesday is expected to bring sunny spells and some scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will reach 16° to 21° in moderate westerly winds, which may be stronger in the west and northwest.

A dry night is expected on Wednesday, but there will be showers on the Atlantic seaboard. Overnight temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light winds.

After a dry start on Thursday, Met Éireann is expecting rain to arrive in the west and northwest in the afternoon and evening. The rain will spread to the east and become patchy.

Friday will be largely dry with some scattered showers and highest temperatures of 15° to 19°.

The forecaster said that weather conditions currently look uncertain for next weekend, but it appears that it will be dry overall with temperatures similar to the previous days.

Soils are dry in most areas with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) ranging from 25mm on the west coast up to 70mm in the south and southeast.

Field conditions are not expected to change substantially this week with SMDs remaining within 10mm of current levels, in general. Mean soil temperatures are also expected to remain above average.