A vaccination programme already plays a key role on many farms, but with the new regulation changes in place it is likely to play an even bigger one.

An increased use of vaccines on farms in the future is probable, as antibiotic use on farms is set to reduce.

Many farmers already vaccinate their herds for a number of diseases, with the aim being to protect animals from possible illness rather than treating an animal once it has become sick.

Vaccinations are an effective way of preventing the spread of diseases such as:

Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD);

Leptospirosis;

Clostridial diseases;

Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR);

Pneumonic Pasteurellosis;

Scour and more.

Vaccination programme

A vaccination programme should be developed in conjunction with a vet, so the diseases that are of highest risk to any one herd/farm can be targeted.

This specification is important because one farm, for example, may be in an area with a high risk for a certain disease or may have an ongoing issue that a vaccine could help with. Vaccines are often quite expensive, so the consultation with a vet will reduce unnecessary expenditure on unnecessary vaccines.

How they work

Vaccines work by stimulating an animal’s immune system without infecting them with the disease.

After this, if the vaccinated animal comes in contact with the disease, its immune system will recognise it (from the vaccine) and immediately produce the antibodies needed to fight it off.

It is important to note that a vaccination programme does not replace good management practices.

Vaccination is not the only method of disease control, and should be supported by additional on-farm measures, such as biosecurity and diagnostic testing.

Although the goal when vaccinating an animal is to stop them from getting sick, often that is not possible.

Animals can still become infected with a disease they have been vaccinated for, but it should have a reduced impact on them.