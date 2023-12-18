Met Éireann has said weather conditions across the country will be changeable and windy at times over the coming week.

The national forecaster said that today (Monday, December 18) will be mild and mostly cloudy with some patches of rain and drizzle.

During the afternoon drier and clearer conditions will develop in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 9°C to 13° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Rain will move into to the south overnight, some heavy falls are possible leading to a risk of spot flooding. The rain will be patchier further north, the rain will clear overnight.

Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° in light to moderate west to northwesterly winds.

Forecast

The rain will clear on Tuesday morning (December 19) to leave a clear, bright and cool day with some sunny breaks in the northwest.

Some scattered showers will develop as the day progresses. Highest daytime temperatures of 7° to 9° in strengthening northwest winds, particularly on coasts.

During Tuesday night it will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° will increase later in the night. It will be windy with strong gusts along northwest coasts.

Wednesday (December 20) will be windy with scattered rain and drizzle, the heaviest falls will be in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

It will be blustery in gusty westerly winds on Wednesday night, along with some rain and drizzle, mild in lowest overnight temperatures of 8° to 11°.

The westerly winds will be stronger on Thursday (December 21), brighter conditions will develop later in the day with scattered blustery showers, top temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Friday (December 22) will also be a windy day with a mixture of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of which could be heavy.

Current indications show that the weekend will be mild, wet and breezy.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that the coming week is expected to bring less than average rainfall amounts across the east and southeast, with above average amounts over the far north of the country.

Overall mean air temperatures will range from 8° to 11°, which is 3-4° above the seasonal norm.

Sunshine amounts this coming week will ne close to or a little below average, the brightest conditions are forecast for eastern coastal areas.

Drying conditions will be moderate or poor, while there will be limited opportunities for spraying.

All poorly drained soils are currently saturated or waterlogged, with moderate and well drained soils slightly below saturated.

Conditions will deteriorate further in the week ahead but well drained soils should rain about saturated.