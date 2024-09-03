An Irish MEP has strongly opposed the EU-Mercosur trade deal, warning of its potential devastating impact on Ireland’s beef sector.

As the European Parliament reconvenes this week, coinciding with a meeting in Brazil where negotiators are set to discuss the trade agreement, Nina Carberry has called for the deal to be rejected in its current form.

Among its many provisions, the proposed EU-Mercosur trade agreement would allow up to an additional 99,000t of beef from its four member countries – Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay – enter the EU tariff-free.

Mercosur

Fine Gael MEP Nina Carberry said that there are significant risks posed by the agreement, particularly the threat of unfair competition from South American countries.

“Our farmers are already under immense pressure, facing rising fertiliser costs, complex environmental regulations, and unpredictable weather patterns. The added threat from the Mercosur deal may push many to the brink,” she stated. MEP Nina Carberry

The MEP emphasised the global environmental consequences of permitting imports from regions linked to deforestation and weak environmental protections.

“While our farmers adhere to the highest environmental standards, the Mercosur deal turns a blind eye to the environmental destruction happening in Brazil.

“This is not just an economic issue, it is a matter of global responsibility,” Carberry said.

She urged the European Parliament to reject the deal unless significant revisions are made, including the introduction of legally binding environmental safeguards.

“We must ensure a level playing field for all parties involved. Without such changes, this agreement should not be ratified,” she added.

Farming associations

As the Mercosur deal discussions resume following the European Parliament elections, a group of farming organisations have also expressed concerns.

The joint statement has been issued by four associations, including Copa-Cogeca which represents farmers and cooperatives across the EU.

The Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU (AVEC), the European Association of Sugar Manufacturers (CEFS) and the International Confederation of European Beet Growers (CIBE) have also signed the statement.

While access for some EU products has been granted under the deal, they said the agricultural chapter remains “imbalanced” with sustainability standards and impacts on sensitive sectors, such as beef, poultry and sugar, remaining key points of debate.

“We have talked about this deal so many times but with the next negotiation round a few days away our sectors feel the pressure, once again, to voice their strong opposition to this deal,” they added.

Since the EU and Mercosur states reached a political agreement in 2019 on a comprehensive trade agreement, the organisations said they have strongly opposed it due to the adverse effects on EU producers and on the environment.

“This agreement in principle takes no account of the changes and initiatives that have stemmed from the EU Green Deal or of the changing landscape in which farming operates nowadays, following the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the war in Ukraine,” the associations said.

“Our organisations cannot accept, under any circumstances, that European standards be

weakened or that any European producer is penalised in the market for following these

standards.

“Hence, we cannot but reiterate our resounding ‘no’ to such a deal,” they added.