Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the energy sector dropped by almost 8% in 2023, a record rate of reduction, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has said.

The organisation has today (Tuesday, September 3) published Ireland’s full Energy Balance for 2023, which provides the breakdown of energy demand last year, and the associated energy-related emissions.

Provisional data for 2024 also suggests a 17% reduction in electricity related emissions for the first half of this year, their lowest level for decades.

SEAI said the reduction in energy related emissions “demonstrates progress towards energy decarbonisation in Ireland”.

The report outlined that the reductions in emissions from the electricity sector were mainly driven by increased use of imported electricity from the UK.

While increased domestic renewable energy generation from wind and solar also played a role in reducing emissions.

SEAI said that total electricity usage increased in 2023, mostly due to new data centre connections.

Of the extra 1.32 terawatt hour (TWh) of electricity needed in 2023, 1.06 TWh was needed to keep up with increased energy demands from data centres in Ireland.

In 2023, data centres accounted for 20% of Ireland’s electricity demand.

This increase in electricity demand outpaced the connection of new renewable energy sources.

Ireland set new records for electricity from wind (11.67 TWh) and solar-PV (0.65 TWh) generation in 2023.

Emissions

Margie McCarthy, director of research and policy insights with SEAI, welcomed the new “personal best” for Ireland in terms of energy-related emissions reductions.

“We need to find the right measure of marking this progress, while recognising it’s the start of the journey to being able to celebrate success in 2030.

“At the moment, we are falling far short of where we need to be. Change is notably afoot. Now we need to turn ambition into action to meet our national climate obligations and avoid significant compliance costs against legally binding EU targets,” she said.

The report shows that even with increased levels of fossil fuel blending with biodiesel and bioethanol, there was a slight increase in transport emissions in 2023. Ireland’s road transport energy remains over 90% reliant on fossil fuels.

Aviation energy reached a record high last year, a concerning trend at a time when we need to be reducing energy demand across all modes of travel, the SEAI said.

Provisional data for transport sector emissions in 2024 is indicating a slight reduction.

However, overall, the data shows Ireland is currently on track to exceed its carbon budget by 2025.

“With the data we have to hand, it appears that we will marginally exceed the first carbon budget for electricity, leaving an already tight budget slightly reduced for the second period to 2030.

“The situation with transport will be very challenging as we will likely exceed the first transport sectoral ceiling by some considerable amount perhaps requiring a halving of annual transport emissions through the second period,” McCarthy said.

Heating

Residential use of coal, peat, oil, and natural gas for heating and hot water all dropped in 2023.

The amount of renewable energy used in Irish homes from heat pumps increased by over 30%, albeit from a low base.

Provisional 2024 data however suggests a return to growth in gas and oil for home heating, which could see the gains made in 2023 reversed.

Commenting on what Ireland can do to accelerate emissions reductions, McCarthy highlighted several actions, required of policymakers, industry, and individuals:

“The good news is that we already have the technical solutions to deliver on climate obligations, we just need to deploy them at sufficient scale and pace.

“We need to focus on offshore wind, grid scale solar PV, and electricity grid development.

“To tackle heat emissions, we need to eliminate oil and gas boilers, replacing them with electric heat pumps and building district heat networks in towns and cities.

“We also need to support individuals to reduce their transport demand providing reliable and safe public transport, encouraging more walking, and cycling, and continuing to support the shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

“Most importantly, we need to win the hearts and minds of everyone in Ireland to motivate, empower and enable people to act. This can only happen if everyone is on board,” she said.