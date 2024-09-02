At first glance, there would appear to be little that is remarkable about the Massey Ferguson 135 brought along to the National Irish Vintage Rally, owned by Sean Cronin of Co. Kerry.

Yet, a closer inspection reveals that, for a 45-year-old unrestored tractor, it is in excellent shape with all the original tinwork still in place, and no sign of rust anywhere anywhere about it.

What makes this even more remarkable, is that it spent two decades on yard scraping duties and is still in light use today, doing the occasional small job about the yard or topping with the all original MF finger bar mower that was purchased new by Cronin’s father in 1970 for £130.

Zinc is the key

The secret to this longevity is that 32 years ago, that the wheel centres, body panels and Duncan cab were removed and taken away to be zinc-coated, and this has protected the metalwork ever since. Cloth cap, feed bags for a cushion and lynch pins hanging from the hand throttle, confirm that this is a proper working classic

There are various ways of applying a zinc coat to steel, from hot dip galvanising to electroplating, the method used in this case was thermal spray coating, which entails spraying the heated component with molten zinc.

One great advantage of this method is that it is cooler than hot dip galvanising which greatly reduces the risk of distortion, although, on the downside, it does take a skilled operator to ensure that the whole surface gets covered. Where the paint has rubbed off the zinc coating can be seen below, still guarding against rust 32 years on

In theory, full coverage is not actually required for zinc acts as a sacrificial anode and will oxidise in preference to the steel, but in practice its best to make sure of a 100% coverage.

Considering how well Cronin’s tractor has been preserved, the method obviously works, if done well, as appears to be the case. Still looking good and in excellenyt working order. It cost just £5,000 in 1979

There are one or two areas where the Zinc has been rubbed off for it is softer than steel, yet there is no sign of corrosion as in the steel being eaten way.

A Massey Ferguson forever

The tractor has been well used for it has 14,000 hours showing, yet it has also been looked after and driven well, for the original clutch is still in place. The mower dates from 1970 and is still running on its original belts

While many tractors of this age are busy consuming spare parts, this little Massey is just ticking away as it always did, without any great demands for attention, other than the usual servicing. Cronin has a passion for classic tractors and he had also bought along this BMC mini tractor

Cronin is not averse to restorations, he was also showing a BMC Mini at the Rally and this had been restored, the Massey, on the other hand, is looking well as it is.

These small BMCs produced a modest 15hp, which even back in the 60s, was considered underpowered.

Launched in 1965, they were available in Nuffield orange until 1968, their demise brought about by the lack of horses under the bonnet.