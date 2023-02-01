The Taoiseach has told the Dáil today (Wednesday, February 1) that a memo will be brought to Cabinet “very soon” outlining the government’s position on the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

Responding to a question independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, Leo Varadkar said that the government supports the proposed law, in principle.

“I think all of us want to see nature restored and to see an end to biodiversity loss and the restoration of biodiversity across our country.

“But there are aspects of this that are very ambitious and go too far, in my view, and we are carrying out a national impact assessment,” the Taoiseach said.

Nature Restoration Law

Varadkar said that the government is concerned by “the real challenges” posed by the impacts, timing, equity considerations, and deliverability of the proposed law.

Relevant government departments have been asked to undertake, as a priority, an analysis of the sectoral impacts to inform a “coherent national impact assessment”.

“We’re developing a position on the EU Nature Restoration Law. It’s being led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), but it’s across government.

“An interdepartmental group has been established as has a senior officials’ group and there will be a memo to cabinet very soon setting out the government’s position on it.

“Of course, we’re going to have regard to the impact on farmers, farm families and rural communities, particularly down the western seaboard,” the Taoiseach said. Michael Fitzmaurice TD

Michael Fitzmaurice told the Dáil that he was aware of a leaked document in Europe from Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) on the EU Nature Restoration Law.

The Roscommon–Galway TD claimed this document outlined that the proposed law will cause “major problems” for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Farm to Fork Strategy and farmers.

The TD warned that if the current proposal comes to pass it will “decimate a certain part of the country”.

He estimated that at least two million acres of peatlands in Ireland could be impacted by rewetting which, he said, will affect small family farms.

Fitzmaurice urged the government to write to the EU to oppose the proposal in its current form, similar to other member states.

“We are unique in this, Taoiseach. I would ask you to put a halt to what’s going on at the moment.

“Do not ratify this or you will be the cause and your government of small family farms in the west of Ireland, in the northwest, in the southwest, being driven out of business on account of this.

“There is time for you to act and I would ask you to act,” Fitzmaurice said.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that it is expected that the regulation will be ratified by the European Parliament and EU Council by the middle of this year.

Under the current proposals, the regulation once ratified will come into force and member states, including Ireland, would be given two years to prepare a national restoration plan.