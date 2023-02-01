The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that the TB Forum will consider the costs associated with new bovine Tuberculosis (TB) testing requirements.

Under the new regulations, cattle over 36 months of age that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the last six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.

The change, which is required under the EU Animal Health Law according to the department, is set to come into effect today (Wednesday, February 1).

The move has caused some level of confusion among farmers who sell cows and cull stock bulls either at marts or privately.

Farming organisations have said that they have been contacted by farmers who are unsure about how the changes will impact them.

The department of agriculture told Agriland that it “communicated directly with all herd owners in recent months in relation to the new EU Animal Health Law testing requirements in relation to TB”.

“In addition the department has contributed to several media articles in recent months and has met with all the representative groups of mart managers to discuss the implementation of these new requirements,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

“The communications subgroup of the TB forum, which farming organisations are members of, has been central to communicating to all stakeholders these new requirements,” they added.

Chair of Mart Managers of Ireland and manager of Donegal Mart, Eimear McGuinness, told Agriland said that they strongly objected to the new regulations when they met with department officials.

She said that the move is “not the answer to eradicating TB”.

Literature from the department which details the changes is available for farmers in all marts.

McGuinness encouraged farmers to familiarise themselves with the new regulations.

Concerns have also been raised by farming organisations in recent weeks about the cost implication for farmers as a result of the standalone tests.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) stated that it will not accept new TB testing rules unless the DAFM fully covers the cost for farmers.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Animal Health Committee chair, TJ Maher called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the department to honour the long-standing agreement on TB testing.

“The financing of all elements of the TB programme is a matter being considered by the financial working group of the TB Forum.

“The extension of these new TB testing requirements will be considered by stakeholders through the TB Forum,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) previously stated that the majority of animals brought to the marts should satisfy the required time intervals and therefore not need additional testing.

Only cows and male animals over 36 months moved to farms for breeding purposes are likely to require either a pre- or post-movement test, ICOS said.