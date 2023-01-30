New bovine tuberculosis (TB) testing regulations being introduced this week have been described as “a stick to beat marts” by the chair of Mart Managers of Ireland, Eimear McGuinness.

Under the new regulations, cattle over 36 months of age that are moving from farm to farm or through a mart must have been TB tested in the last six months, or be tested within 30 days after the movement.

The change, which is required under the EU Animal Health Law according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), is set to come into effect on Wednesday, February 1.

Eimear McGuinness, who is also manager of Donegal mart, told Agriland that representatives from Mart Managers of Ireland strongly objected to the new regulations when they met with department officials.

She said that the move is “not the answer to eradicating TB”.

Advertisement

McGuiness said that they “would see how it plays out” in marts across the country over the next week.

Literature from the department which details the changes is available for farmers in all marts and McGuinness encouraged farmers to familiarise themselves with the new regulations.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) previously stated that “farmers are guaranteed their sale day at the mart and there will be no disruption to buying or selling activity caused by the new rules”.

Ray Doyle, ICOS environment and livestock executive, said that the majority of animals brought to the marts should satisfy the required time intervals and therefore not need additional testing.

Only cows and male animals over 36 months moved to farms for breeding purposes are likely to require either a pre- or post-movement test.

Advertisement

TB testing

Concerns have been raised by farming organisations in recent weeks about the cost implication for farmers as a result of the standalone tests.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has also stated that it will not accept new TB testing rules unless the DAFM fully covers the cost for farmers.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Animal Health Committee chair, TJ Maher called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to honour the long-standing agreement on TB testing.

As part of an agreement reached in the 1990s farmers pay for one herd test a year, at no shorter interval than 10 months, with the department of agriculture liable for payment for all other legislatively required TB tests on farms.

The IFA chair said if the minister and DAFM ignore the agreement on payment for testing, “farmers cannot be expected to continue in good faith on this journey”.

Agriland has contacted Minister McConalogue for comment.