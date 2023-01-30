Grassland Agro has joined forces with Teagasc and University College Cork (UCC) to support FutureSoils, a new research programme that will pave the way to improved efficiency in nitrogen (N) fertiliser use and soil health on Irish farms.

Grassland Agro, which specialises in soil and plant health as well as animal nutrition, via the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI)-funded VistaMilk Research Centre, will support two PhD students.

Both students will complete their PhDs in agricultural science at UCC and conduct research at Teagasc’s dairy research centre of excellence at Moorepark, and their environmental centre of excellence at Johnstown Castle.

Agricultural science at UCC is anchored out of the School of Biological Earth and Environmental Sciences.

Advertisement

Grassland Agro

Liam Woulfe, managing director of Grassland Agro, commented at the launch; “[We] are acutely aware of the challenges ahead for the Irish agri-industry.

“Policy dictates that chemical fertiliser nitrogen use on Irish farms is becoming increasingly restricted. Strategic use of fertiliser inputs is therefore the future and we believe this must be underpinned by science.

“We are pleased to invest in this research and the next generation of agri-research scientists,” he added.

Prof. Michael O’Donovan, head of Grassland Science at Teagasc, stated: “This is a unique project for grassland production and soil science.

“It will examine the structural, chemical and biological properties of Irish soils to determine how the soil can be harnessed to sustain sward dry matter production despite reduced chemical nitrogen (N) fertiliser use, the outcomes of the research will be impactful for years to come.”

Prof. Frank Buckley, professor of agricultural csience at UCC and academic programme director, added: ‘’This is a very exciting initiative that will equip the Irish industry with new knowledge to reboot how we currently appraise soil fertility.

“It will bring precision to on-farm nitrogen fertiliser management through tailored solutions that will support enhanced environmentally and economically sustainable nutrient use on Irish farms.

“We at UCC are delighted to partner with Grassland Agro and Teagasc on this innovative post-graduate programme and look forward to welcoming two new PhD students to our growing repertoire of agricultural research students at UCC.”