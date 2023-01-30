Eight Irish broiler flocks have tested positive for salmonella typhimurium, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

All of flocks which have been impacted have been restricted and are now under department controls.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed to Agriland that these “affected flocks will be culled and will not enter the food chain”.

“This on-farm incident has arisen following the food recall of Western Brand undertaken last week.

“To date, there are no human cases of illness linked to this investigation into the broiler flocks,” it added.

Last week, poultry product producer Western Brand recalled some expired batches of various raw chicken products due to the detection of salmonella bacteria.

The products concerned were sold as fresh although they were past their use-by dates, however, the labels stated that they are suitable for home freezing.

The DAFM said that the flocks implicated in today’s update are located in a number of different locations around the country.

Department of agriculture officials are currently working closely with the FSAI, and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella, in order to determine the cause of the outbreak.

“This investigation is on-going,” a DAFM spokesperson told Agriland.

IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Poultry Committee chair Nigel Sweetnam said the cases of salmonella in a small number of farms is devastating for the flock owners concerned.

He said the affected flocks are restricted and there is no threat to human health.

“The authorities, including the department of agriculture and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, are working to deal with the situation as quickly and effectively as possible.

“In the meantime, I would ask everybody to review their biosecurity measures and to be extra vigilant,” Sweetnam said.

Salmonella

Salmonella are a group of bacteria which reside in the intestinal tract of human beings and warm blooded animals and are capable of causing disease.

According to the FSAI, they are the second most common cause of bacterial foodborne illness in Ireland.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

A National Salmonella Control Programme in poultry operates on an ongoing basis, including regular sampling by DAFM and farmers at multiple points during the life stages of poultry flocks.

“This programme has been operating successfully over many years, with a very low prevalence of any salmonella species in Irish broiler flocks,” a DAFM spokesperson added.

The SafeFood website states that salmonella bacteria can be spread from raw to cooked foods by hands, kitchen surfaces and equipment meaning strong kitchen hygiene is essential.

It is also vital that people ensure their chicken products are cooked properly, by bringing the food to at least 75℃ for a minimum of two minutes.