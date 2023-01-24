The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced that some expired batches of raw chicken have been recalled due to the presence of salmonella typhimurium.

Poultry product producer Western Brand is recalling the batches of various products due to the detection of the bacteria.

The products were sold as fresh and the batches concerned are past their use-by dates. However, the labels state that they are suitable for home freezing.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

“The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Also this month, the FSAI confirmed that 77 enforcement orders were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation in 2022.

This represents an increase of 31% on 2021 (59 enforcement orders), following an almost full year of normal food business operations after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

65 closure orders and 12 prohibition orders were issued on food businesses throughout the country last year.

Food safety issues identified included improper storage of food; a lack of pest control procedures; a lack of proper temperature control in the storage, preparation and distribution of food; and personal hygiene.

The orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE), sea-fisheries protection officers in the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA), and FSAI officers.

Commenting on last year’s figures, FSAI chief executive Dr. Pamela Byrne said: “Food businesses should not be falling short on their legal requirements. They should adhere to food safety regulations at all times.

“It is disappointing that month after month, food inspectors find similar, basic and fundamental breaches of food law,” Dr. Byrne added.