Teagasc is projecting an increase in the area of spring beans grown in Ireland this year. This will be driven by an increased protein payment.

Other factors kicking-in are the high cost of fertiliser and the rotational benefits of beans within all cropping systems.

In the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), protein aid has increased from €3 million to €7 million per annum.

Depending on the area planted, growers can expect to receive a protein payment of between €350/ha and €500/ha this year.

This guaranteed payment offers security in a time of uncertain grain prices and makes beans very competitive when compared to feed barley this spring.

Establishing spring beans

Teagasc experiments have shown that there is no significant yield difference between establishment methods, but direct drill methods offer savings over the traditional plough / one-pass system.

Growers should aim to establish 30plants/m².

Advertisement

Steps that can be taken by growers to maximise crop yield and profitability.

Growers should choose a high fertility site with medium/heavy soil. Planting early (February/March) is essential. April-planted beans can be successful, but the risks involved are higher.

Growers are also advised to ensure soil pH values exceed 6.5.

Only certified seed should be planted out. Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-certified seed ensures ascochyta levels are less than 1% and that seed is free from stem nematode.

Growers should use a pre-emergent herbicide; there are very limited post-emergent options for spring beans.

Rotation

In the context of an arable rotation, beans provide a useful break crop for wheat or seed crops.

They produce their own nitrogen and also leave residual nitrogen for the following crop. They can be sown very early in spring thus getting acres planted. In addition, their root structure leaves soil in very good condition.

Advertisement

Planting a different crop species, such as beans, brings many soil health benefits to the crop rotation due to a different root architecture, plant exudates, grown habit.

In addition, crop haulms tend to be chopped and incorporated back into the soil. This adds valuable soil organic matter / carbon, according to Teagasc.

Such an approach also provides a food source to feed soil biology, thereby improving nutrient recycling and nitrogen (N) efficiency within soils.

Beans are legume plants and nodules on the roots fix N from the atmosphere. The bean root nodules represent a small, in-field plant N production factory.

The bean plant can fix its own nitrogen during the growing season thus reducing the need to apply fertiliser N.

More importantly the crop fixes N that remains in the soil as residual N after harvesting the bean crop. This soil N is available to the following crop and reduces the N requirement by up to 35kg/N/ha.