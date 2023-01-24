McDonald’s Root2Food trainee programme has opened for applications, with two 12-month food supply chain placements available with Kerry Group and Dawn Meats.

The two roles will commence in August 2023.

The placements are open to third-level and further education graduates who have an interest in working in the agri-food sector and gaining practical, hands-on experience in McDonald’s supply chain in Ireland, from farm to restaurant counter.

Placements at Kerry Group & Dawn Meats

The successful applicants, who don’t necessarily need to have a farming or agri-science undergraduate degree, will work closely with Kerry Group and Dawn Meats, developing key competencies in areas such as logistics, agriculture, sustainability, commercial and marketing.

Advertisement

The Root2Food trainee programme is part of McDonald’s aim of supporting the Irish agricultural sector.

McDonald’s has committed to kick-starting 100 careers in food and farming for young people from diverse backgrounds across Ireland and the UK by 2030.

In supply chain terms, McDonald’s is one of the largest purchasers of Irish beef by volume, while all of McDonald’s bacon, milk, water, and eggs are 100% Irish.

The global giant has also said that sustainability is a main focus in Ireland, with a target of achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Root2Food graduate programme, Harriet Wilson, agriculture and sustainable sourcing manager for McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “The McDonald’s Root2Food trainee programme provides an exciting and unique opportunity for young people in Ireland wishing to explore a career in food and agriculture.

The two placements available with our long-standing suppliers, Kerry Group and Dawn Meats, will give participants the chance to develop valuable skills and experience in one of the country’s largest supply chain networks.”

Commenting on the programme, Richard Clinton, group commercial director at Dawn Meats said: “We are delighted to partner with McDonald’s and Kerry Group, on the delivery of this training programme, which gives great insights into how food is sustainably sourced, produced and delivered to McDonald’s customers.”

Applications will remain open until Monday, February 27, 2023.