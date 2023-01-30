Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has called on the European Commission to provide a “comprehensive impact assessment” of proposed new rules on live animal transport.

The EU’s current legislation on animal transport is in the process of being reviewed, with tighter regulations expected to emerge.

Speaking this morning (Monday, January 30) at an agriculture ministers meeting of the Council of the EU, Minister McConalogue commented: “Ireland strongly supports the revision of European rules on animal welfare during transport, and calls on the commission to provide a comprehensive impact assessment in conjunction with its proposal.”

“The primary objective of the revision of the legislation should be the continued facilitation of high-welfare intra-community [within the EU] trade and export of live animals, rather than the prohibition or limiting of certain types of transport.

“Trade in live animals is an integral part of the functioning of the agri-food sector. Diversity of geographical situations and production systems must be recognised,” the minister added, highlighting that Ireland is an island nation.

He called for any new regulations to be based on scientific and technological knowledge, and for these new rules, when implemented, to draw on the experiences and good practices of member states in implementing and enforcing the current EU legislation on animal transport.

“In this regard, Ireland has introduced national legislation that goes beyond the minimum laid down in existing EU rules,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Ireland, together with our colleagues in other member states, supports the document presented by the Portuguese delegation.”

The document the minister referred to is a joint paper from eight member states, including Ireland, in support of both improved regulations on live animal transport and its uninterrupted continuation.

The paper was presented at the council meeting this morning. It was prepared by the Portuguese ministerial delegation on behalf of itself along with Ireland, France, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Spain.

Live animal transport has come in for intense scrutiny in the EU in recent years, with a number of members states and political groupings calling for tighter regulations, and for limiting travel distances and even destinations to which animals can be transported.

In the document, the eight member states say: “Animal transport is a critical activity in animal production systems in Europe and, worldwide, [is] necessary for the smooth functioning of the animal production sectors.”

Addressing this paper at today’s meeting, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said: “We will take into account the economic consequences of these policy options so that the choices we make are both ambitious, pragmatic and viable.”

However, the commissioner did not rule out potential bans or restrictions on certain types of transport.

She told the ministers: “If science and experience tell us that certain practices in transport are detrimental to the welfare of animals, which could also pose a threat to animal health, and consequently to human health, I believe you will agree with me that we must consider ways of adjusting those practices.

“We will consider all suggestions from all stakeholders and we must find solutions to give member states and industry the means to adapt appropriately and smoothly while remaining competitive. These solutions must seek better welfare for our animals as well,” Commissioner Kyriakides commented.