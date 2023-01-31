Cheffins of Cambridge will host a major machinery auction on behalf of Wilson Farming Ltd., in Samlesbury, Lancashire, on Thursday, February 16.

The auctioneers believe that the sale is very likely to be one of the largest on-farm sales in 2023, with over 150 high value lots.

Modern machinery

Included in the auction will be 14 tractors, six forage harvesters, three self-propelled mowers, two loading shovels and a selection of grassland machinery and implements. No less than three Claas Jaguars are to go under the hammer at the sale

Cheffins draws our attention to the following lots which it feels are particular items to look out for.

These include a 2020 John Deere 6215R with an estimate of £115,000 (approx. €130,700), a 2020 John Deere 6155R with an estimate of £95,000 (approx. €108,000) and a 2020 Fendt 720 with an estimate of £90,000 (approx. €102,200).

Advertisement

One of three Big Ms available, this is a 2020 model with a 40km/h transmission

Other major lots worth considering are a 2011 Class 960 Jaguar with an estimate of £80,000 (approx. €90,900), a 2011 Claas 940 with an estimate of £70,000 (approx. €79,500) and a 2021 Krone Big M 450 self-propelled mower with an estimate of £235,000 (€267,000).

Good for grass

Grassland equipment is well represented in the sale with a wide selection of Claas rakes and tedders along with a couple of Quadrant balers. Dating from 2009 it’s not a young machine, but ROC mergers are built to last

Those wishing to try out the the emerging practice of using belt mergers rather than rakes will have the opportunity to bid for a 2009 ROC R950. This 435S has 252hp available from its Cummins 6.7L engine

Two JCB loaders are also on offer, one being a 2021 JCB 419S which has an estimate is £130,000 (approx. €147,700), while the other is a slightly older 435S with autolube and reversing camera.

Wilson Farming fleet renewal

Oliver Godfrey, director and head of the Machinery and Auction Division at Cheffins commented: “This mammoth sale is set to be the biggest of 2023. It includes stacks of well-maintained machinery and is all part of Wilson Farming Limited’s comprehensive fleet renewal policy.

“This presents an unrivalled opportunity for buyers to pick up modern farm machinery in an instant, negating the long lead times for new stock which has hampered progress for many farmers and dealers for the past two years.”

Wilson Farming Ltd., which is both a farm and contracting company, also notes that the auction is part of its extensive equipment replacement programme for 2023 and the company will continue to provide contracting services with the latest equipment.

Advertisement

The sale will take place on Thursday, February 16 with a viewing day on Wednesday, February 15 at Huntleys, Samlesbury, Lancashire, PR5 0UN.

The sale will also be open to online bidding.