A new campaign launched by Bord Bia is set to invest €4.8 million in the promotion of Irish beef and lamb in key overseas markets over the next three years.

The ‘European Beef and Lamb -Ireland, working with nature’ campaign is co-funded by the European Union and will target the US, Japan, South Korea and China.

These have been identified by the food board as “high potential markets”, and a range of promotional activities will take place in each to highlight Ireland’s high-quality and sustainability produced meat.

A total of $1 million will be spent on promotional activities in the US alone, which Bord Bia forecasts will increase growth in the Irish beef and lamb sectors by about $12.6 million.

In a statement, Bord Bia outlined that it will target more than 350 “key trade and decision makers”, while Irish meat exporters will have access to more than 255,000 buyers at international trade shows.

These include the American Meat Conference in Texas, which is set to take place in March, and a number of trade seminars which will be hosted by Bord Bia on an annual basis.

Advertisement

The food board added that it will also welcome 15 American trade and media representatives to Ireland for visits to grass-fed beef and sheep farms and processers.

Kicking off the campaign in New York, a number of stakeholders and Bord Bia representatives attended a launch event at the Michelin Star restaurant Le Pavillon in Manhattan. Image: Bord Bia

Representatives from ABP Food Group, Farmly Neighborhood Kitchen, Hawkmoor Steakhouse, Oliver Chang Catering, Pier 60 Collection, the Dubliner, the Food Network, the Rainbow Room, Sonesta Hotels, ETC Venues, and the Gansevoort Hotel all attended a seminar after the dinner.

It featured a number of presentations on the sustainable beef and lamb production methods in Ireland and across Europe

“We’re delighted to be kicking off our 3-year campaign in the USA, a market we know has a strong affinity for beef consumption as part of its culture and heritage,” said Henry Horkan, Bord Bia’s director of north America.

“Beef production in Ireland is underpinned by strict EU food safety legislation that is recognized as the most stringent worldwide.

“Sustainably raised Irish cattle are fed on grass from the rolling hills of the Irish countryside, giving the meat a unique flavor and texture.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to share the taste and versatility of EU beef from Ireland at the events in NY this week and throughout the campaign across the USA,” he added.

He said that these stringent food safety regulations have enabled Irish beef to receive verification under the US’ Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) process verified programme, which ensures that Irish beef consistently meets eight quality claims.

These are: Irish Grass Fed Beef, Pasture Raised Beef, From Certified Sustainability Scheme, Raised on Family Farms, Raised Without Use of Growth Hormones, Responsible Use of Antibiotics, Full Farm to Fork Traceability, and Certified Quality Assured Farms.

Joe Burke, Bord Bia’s senior meat and livestock manager, commented:

“We’re excitedly preparing for US market access for EU lamb from Ireland, which is expected later this year.

“Lamb is a staple tradition in Ireland and we look forward to sharing some of our finest cuts and recipes here in the US,” he concluded.