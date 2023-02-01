Certified Irish Angus, Ireland’s largest producer group, hosted a delegation of South Korean officials as part of the Bord Bia Knowledge Transfer programme.

The visitors were South Korean meat sector representatives who included; Jihye Lee, editor of Monthly Restaurant magazine; Jungmin Back CEO of Ecoplants; Prof. Seung-chol Choi; Prof. Seung-yong Park; Dong-in Kim director general of the overseas office of the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRCC); and Amos Kim, Bord Bia market consultant and researcher.

The purpose of the Bord Bia programme is to underline the capabilities of the Irish meat sector at a time when the South Korean Parliament is considering the matter of granting market access for Irish beef. Certified Irish Angus team and finalists in the Schools Competition from St.Louis High School, Rathmines

Delegation visits Ireland

The unique three-day tour included visits to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Bord Bia, ABP Clones, Certified Irish Angus, Teagasc Meat Technology Ireland, and Irish Country Meats.

Certified Irish Angus was selected as an example of best practice in Irish Beef production by Bord Bia.

The international guests received insights into the success of the Certified Irish Angus brand, its 10,000 farmer members, the expertise of processor partners, ABP and Kepak, and the long-standing commitment of retail partner, Tesco Ireland.

Certified Irish Angus Schools’ Competition finalists from St.Louis High School, Rathmines, also presented their research on animal welfare and its effect on animal performance and meat quality.

The tour concluded with a demonstration of farming methods and standards by a Certified Irish Angus farm member Ruairi Lynch and his nine-year-old daughter Freya, who presented the group with St. Bridget’s crosses.