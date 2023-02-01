An Irish company partnered with UK asset management company Gresham House has received planning approval for a solar power generation facility in Co. Louth.

Strategic Power Projects (SPP) received approval for a renewable project site in Monvallet.

The facility, upon completion, will generate 125MW of solar energy and 285MW of battery storage.

SPP has a partnership with Gresham House, the company whose partnership with Coillte has come in for much criticism over the last month.

The aim of the partnership between Gresham House and SPP is to “deliver a pipeline of renewable energy projects”.

This partnership has a combined capacity of almost 2GW across Ireland and Northern Ireland, with site locations secured close to major electricity grid infrastructure.

Reacting to the approval for planning, managing director of SPP Paul Carson said that the new Climate Action Plan is now having an impact on the speed of planning decisions for “nationally important renewable energy installations”.

“With 1.5GW [gigawatts] of battery storage now in planning and subject to grid connection on the island of Ireland, [we are] now beginning to move in the right direction.

“This is one of Ireland’s largest solar and battery installations, so it will make a significant contribution to the national energy generation and storage infrastructure. We all know the challenges which face the country, north and south,” Carson said.

He added: “I hope that I am not too early in saying so, but it looks like the goverment’s efforts to draft and implement legislation to speed up the country’s response to the energy crisis are bearing fruit.”

SPP says that it has a “substantial” pipeline of project for both Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Last year the business launched Strategic Power Connect, an extension of its renewable energy provision, that will design and install onsite renewable energy systems to “enable major companies make long term commitments in reaching their sustainability goals”.