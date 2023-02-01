Bord Bia has confirmed that it is currently working on a proposed veterinary medicines analysis tool for farmers.

The State agency said that it is examining the potential benefits to farmers in creating the online platform to support herd health management

“The proposed animal medicine analysis tool could support the identification of usage patterns and reasons for medicine usage on their farm, and inform farmer/vet discussions,” a Bord Bia spokesperson told Agriland.

Bord Bia clarified that “it is not expected that the tool would be used to support audit conformance checks” on farms.

“If there is a demand, and the project goes ahead, the usage of such a tool would be completely voluntary and would not be connected to the requirements of the audit,” the spokesperson added.

Veterinary medicines

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is resistance of a microorganism to a drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by that microorganism.

Ireland’s second One Health National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2021-2025 (iNAP2) was published jointly by the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) in November 2021.

The successor to the first plan, which ran from 2017-2020, outlines over 150 actions to tackle the global threat of AMR to both human and animal health.

These actions include improving awareness of AMR; enhanced surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic use; reducing the spread of infection and disease; optimising the use of antimicrobials and research into new medicines and diagnostic tools.

Speaking at the 2022 Veterinary Ireland annual general meeting (AGM) in November, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue asked vets to encourage their farmers to develop a herd health plan that is specifically focused on reducing AMR.

“As the prescribers of antimicrobials for the animal health sector, the veterinary profession plays a key role and is central to the ‘One Health’ agenda.

“Behavioural change in relation to how we use antimicrobials requires leadership; prevention is always better than cure,” the minister said.

McConalogue also stated that anti-parasitic resistance is also a “worrying development” which presents a number of issues, including a threat to Ireland’s grass-based production system, as well as challenges around animal welfare.