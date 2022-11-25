The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has asked veterinarians to encourage their farmers to develop a herd health plan that is specifically focused on reducing antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Speaking at the 2022 Veterinary Ireland AGM and conference in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath today (Friday, November 25), Minister McConalogue spoke about the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and called on those present to take action.

“As the prescribers of antimicrobials for the animal health sector, the veterinary profession plays a key role and is central to the ‘One Health’ agenda.

“Behavioural change in relation to how we use antimicrobials requires leadership; prevention is always better than cure,” the minister added.

“To that end, I ask that you encourage your farmer clients to develop meaningful herd health plans, strategically focused on optimising animal health and reducing the use of antimicrobials.”

The minister also stated that anti-parasitic resistance is also a “worrying development” which presents a number of issues, including a threat to Ireland’s grass-based production system, as well as challenges around animal welfare.

Chief veterinary officer at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Blake also addressed attendees, and stressed the need for more prudent use of antimicrobial drugs among veterinary practitioners.

According to Blake, behavioural change will be key in achieving this and pushing back against AMR.

He said that vets must be able to justify all prescribing of these medicines and that prescriptions for these should only be issued after a clinical examination or another proper assessment of an animal’s health status.

In addition to this, he said it is also important that veterinary prescriptions for these drugs remain valid for only five days after the date of issue, and that only the required quantity of drugs is provided to farmers.

Prophylactic use of antimicrobials should also be restricted according to Blake. He stated that they should be limited to “exceptional cases” and given only when “the risk of an infection is very high and the consequences are likely to be severe”.

Even then, their use should be based on a risk assessment, justification must be provided and they should be prescribed only for a limited duration to cover the risk period, he stressed.