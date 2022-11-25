The period after drying-off is a good time to treat cows for any potential parasites that may be affecting them.

Cattle could potentially be impacted by a number of parasites, internal and external.

Wormers generally have a milk withdrawal period, so they are not normally administered during lactation.

But before you administer any doses or pour on to livestock, it is important to determine whether it is required or not.

Parasites

To determine if treatment is needed farmers should take faecal egg samples and consult with a vet to determine treatment.

Treatment should not be given as a preventative measure or because there is a possibility that it is required.

Another way dairy farmers can determine if there is an issue with parasites is by bulk milk-tank sampling.

While dealing with internal parasites should be treated if needed, there are also a number of external parasites that could potentially cause issues with cattle.

During the housed period farmers are hoping that cows will increase their condition so they calve down in the ideal condition score.

But if they are hampered by parasites, even if they have no clinical signs – it will be difficult for them to put on condition.

Tail clipping

The recent deterioration in weather conditions has seen anyone that was still grazing house their cows for the winter months.

While still milking cows off cubicles it is important that high levels of hygiene are maintained in the cubicle shed and milking parlour.

One way of keeping cows cleaner and possibly preventing them from picking up an infection is by clipping excess hair from the cow’s tail.

Excess hair on a tail will collect dirt, meaning that the cow is then carrying around a possible source of infection close to her teat ends.

It is also a good idea to remove this excess hair ahead of drying off so the chance of introducing an infection at drying-off is decreased.