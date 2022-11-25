For the second year running, the Rare and Minority Breed sale is set to take place once again at Tullamore Mart.

After a very successful inaugural sale last year at the same venue, this year’s event is set to see more breeds and more sheep on offer.

The sale, tomorrow, Saturday, November 26, is set to see just over 150 female sheep from 14 different breeds on offer. The sale is due to kick off at 1:00p.m.

This year’s sale is set to encompass a show as well, with nine of the breeds set to see a ewe lamb class. First place from each of the nine breeds will go forward and an overall champion and reserve will be picked.

Entries for the sale are dominated by breeds such Blue Texel, Dutch Spotted and Herdwick, but there is still plenty of choice to choose from other breeds on offer.

The breeds and number of animals on offer include:

Border Leicester (7);

Blue Texel (30);

Dutch Spotted (20);

Clun Forest (4);

Dassenkop (6);

Easycare (3)

Herdwick (21);

Jacob (14);

Kerry Hill (5);

Rouge de l’Ouest (7);

Ryeland (5);

Soay (13);

Wenselydale (1);

Zwartbles (9).

Bidding will be available ringside and online through LSL auctions.