The inaugural rare and minority breed sale took place on Saturday, November 27 at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly and saw prices reach €3,200.

The sale which was organised by Jim Croke saw 10 breeds of sheep on offer consisting mainly of ewe lambs, along with some hogget ewes and ram lambs.

The breeds on offer included:

Badger Face Texel;

Blue Texel;

Dutch Spotted;

Clun Forest;

Galway;

Herdwick;

Jacob;

Kerry Hill;

Shropshire;

Zwartbles.

Top and average prices

As mentioned, the sale saw prices reach a high of €3,200 with a Badger Face Texel hogget ewe coming out on top.

This top price was closely followed by a Dutch Spotted hogget ewe that sold for €3,000.

Looking at the trade from Saturday in more detail, Badger Face Texel hogget ewes averaged €2,925 and topped out at €3,200. While Badger Face ewe lambs averaged €1,800 and made up to €2,200.

Blue Texel ewe lambs averaged €617 and sold up to a tops of €900. Dutch Spotted hogget ewes averaged €2,500 and reached a high of €3,000.

Moreover, Dutch Spotted ewe lambs averaged €1,814 and traded to a top price of €2,300.

Clun Forest ewe lambs averaged and sold to a tops of €200. Galway ewe lambs averaged €260 and reached a high of €290. Galway ram lambs averaged and topped €150.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Herdwick ewe lambs averaged €270 and sold up to €290. Jacob ewe lambs averaged €280 and topped out at €360.

Kerry Hill ewe lambs averaged €195 and made up to €210, while Shropshire ewe lambs averaged and sold up to €140.

Lastly, Zwartbles ewe lambs averaged €470 and sold to a high of €520.

‘Very successful’

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, organiser of the event, Jim Croke said: “It was a very successful first outing for the sale.

“Due to Covid-19, not all the breeds made it on the day, but we still had a great turnout of sheep.

“The Badger Face Texel and Dutch Spotted sheep were the highest priced on the day and were met with a great demand.

“The sale ran very well and we are already getting plans in place for the second sale this time next year, with a few more breeds interested in joining in.

“So, hopefully we will see more breeds and numbers at next year’s sale, but overall we are happy with how it went this year.”