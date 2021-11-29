Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of the body of an elderly man in Co. Donegal.

The man was aged in his 90s. Local sources have indicated that his remains were discovered in a house, and that he was a farmer.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

The deceased was discovered in the vicinity of Termon in the north of the county yesterday (Sunday, November 28).

The local coroner has been informed of the situation and a post-mortem will be conducted. This will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardaí confirmed by way of a statement: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a man in his 90s in the Termon are of Co. Donegal on Sunday, November 28.

“The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date which will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” the statement added.

This is the second death to hit the farming community in recent days.

A farmer died in an incident in Co. Limerick last week, which is understood to have involved tree-cutting.

Gardaí confirmed that they, along with emergency services, attended the scene of the incident in the Grange area of Brittas, Co. Limerick at approximately 9:30a.m on Wednesday, November 24.

In a brief statement, An Garda Siochána said: “One male, aged in his 50s, received fatal injuries in the course of this incident. His body was removed to Limerick Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The local areas in Ballysimon and Brittas in Limerick are said to be in “deep shock” at the passing of the farmer and married father of two, who was named locally as Tom Leahy. He was secretary of the Castleconnell branch of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) for several years.