The new measure regarding soil sampling, which is to be included in the eco-scheme as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), will be ‘of most benefit to suckler and sheep farmers” according to the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

Three new options as part of an eco-scheme were announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlies McConalogue, last week.

The three measures are as follows:

Soil sampling and liming (where appropriate) – aimed at improving soil fertility. This action can be chosen once every three years in line with Teagasc guidance regarding intervals between soil samples being taken;

Enhanced crop diversification – where a farmer has a crop diversification requirement, they plant a break crop (beans, peas, oilseed rape or oats) as their second or third crop. Where a farmer has a 2-crop or 3-crop requirement, the break crop must account for at least 25% of the arable area.

Sowing of a multi species sward – on at least 6% of eligible hectares in the year the farmer selects this agricultural practice as one of their two eco-scheme actions.

The announcement to include the additional measures in the eco-scheme has been welcomed by INHFA president, Vincent Roddy.

He stated: “The inclusion of the three additional measures in conjunction to changes made on the existing five measures will ensure the scheme is available to all farmers.

“All measures outlined will have a financial impact on farmers through reduced output, additional costs and restrictive regulation. This is why farmers need a minimum payment of at least €63/ha, which can be delivered through the 25% Pillar I budget allocation.”

Soil sampling

Roddy pointed to the measure on soil sampling and liming as the one that may be of “most benefit to many suckler and sheep farmers”, especially on lowlands.

For hill farmers, changes to the additional options could, the president maintained, be much more important.

“Farmers will have the ability to deliver on their eco-scheme measures through the flexibility that rewards them for going beyond specific requirements,” Roddy explained.

“With this flexibility applying to the space for nature measure, there is a strong possibility that some farmers could deliver their overall eco-scheme requirement through this measure, especially if designated natura land is included here.

“With farmers on these lands forced to comply with 38 activities requiring consent, there is a very strong case for these lands to be included as part of this measure. We are confident that this can now happen,” the INHFA president continued.

On additional flexibilities and clarifications, the INHFA has welcomed consultation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with the EU Commission, to allow farmers who choose the native tree option, the choice to plant all trees in the first year.

Roddy said that this makes practical sense in terms of fencing.