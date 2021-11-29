Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has announced €15.5 million in funding for 84 outdoor adventure projects.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will see the development of 66 natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

For the first time under the scheme, funding is also being provided to progress 18 outdoor recreational projects that are at an early stage of development.

The investment – a key part of Our Rural Future ­– will “support rural economies and make rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism”.

The projects chosen for investment include walking and cycling trails, cliffways, beaches, lakes, rivers, bogs, greenways, blueways and bridleways.

Today’s (Monday, November 29) announcement brings the total investment announced this year under the scheme to almost €35 million.

Make rural Ireland a destination of choice

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said that the 84 projects that are receiving funding “will benefit people of all ages and abilities for generations to come”.

“This unprecedented investment will also help further our ambition to support our rural economies and make rural Ireland a destination of choice for adventure tourism,” the minister added.

“Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years.

“Through this fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them.”

Advertisement

The Measure 2 and Measure 3 projects being funded today include:

Donegal – Sliabh Liag Cliff Experience – upgrade works on four sections of the existing mountain trail path: €269,682;

Kerry – Tralee Bay Coastal Greenway – develop a 2.2km extension from Blennerville Village to Cockleshell Road: €500,000;

Galway – Portumna Blueway, Wayfinding Sculpture Park – development of a new multi-use €2.4km leisure route and sculpture trail: €499,585;

Cork – Beara Breifne Way – extend the Beara Bridle Way and walking trail from Urhan to Ardgroom village and complete a loop in Teernahillane between Castletownbere and Allihies: €196,490;

Kilkenny – Woodstock Estate – upgrade of woodland and garden trails to allow accessibility for all: €189,045.

The minister continued:

“This investment will be felt in every county and is further proof of the positive impact ‘Our Rural Future’ is having across the country.

“I’m also really pleased to provide over €855,000 in funding to support 18 further projects that are at an earlier stage of development.

“These projects, when complete, will make rural Ireland an even better place to live, work, visit and raise a family.”