Digital agri-publisher, Agriland Media is continuing to expand its team with the announcement of two new editorial appointments.

Aisling O’Brien has joined the team as a senior news journalist, while Rubina Freiberg has joined the company as a news journalist.

These latest appointments continue the digital media company’s drive to expand into the sector, offering the latest up-to-date information to farmers and those in agri-business in an accessible and innovative way.

Editorial appointments

Aisling O’Brien graduated from Dublin City University (DCU) with a masters in journalism and also holds a bachelor of arts from University College Cork (UCC).

Since 2007, the Kerry native has worked in broadcast media, most recently at Radio Kerry, where she presented the weekly farming show for six years. She brings years of insight and experience in the agri-sector to the Agriland team.

Aisling has won several awards for her work, including Best Radio Show at the Irish Guild of Agricultural Journalism awards.

Rubina Freiberg graduated from Griffith College Dublin with an honours degree communications and media production. She has been awarded for Best Academic Achievement, and her previous work on food labelling was nominated for the European Commission Award at the National Student Media Awards 2020.

She grew up in a rural village in south-west Germany before relocating to Dublin in 2018 to pursue a career in journalism. Rubina Freiberg

She previously gained experience in digital and print media while working at a German newspaper creating investigative and visual content.

She was also previously involved as the sub-editor for the production of ONUS, an Irish Arts and Culture Magazine. A German native, Rubina has strong passion for food and its production.

Managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly said: “We are really enthused to have both Aisling and Rubina join the excellent editorial team at Agriland.

“Aisling has years of broadcasting experience and has been covering every aspect of agriculture for quite some time, producing weekly programming on a range of topics affecting the sector. She will be a major asset to Agriland as we move forward with future plans.

“Rubina brings a unique insight into the agri-sector from a European perspective and has already cut her teeth in the world of agriculture having previously carried out research on Bord Bia and food labelling.”