The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) intends to introduce increased penalties for livestock worrying by dogs, principal officer Paul Geraghty has said.

A review of the Control of Dogs Act 1986 is ongoing, and a new provision to allow for dog control notices, which are issued to an owner whose dog has been found to be out of control, is considered, he said.

Geraghty will discuss the issue of sheep worrying at a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine from 5:30p.m today (Wednesday, February 1).

The committee will also hear from the head of animal welfare at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Dr. Eoin Ryan; and dog behaviour expert Nanci Creedon.

Stating that 217 incidences of livestock worrying were reported to the local authorities in 2021, with 241 reported in 2020, Geraghty said:

“There have been recent very serious and damaging attacks and we are very aware of the upset and loss that these attacks can cause to farmers across the country.

“Dogs must be kept under effectual control and in particular around livestock. Dogs should never be left free to roam and pose a threat to the livelihood of our farmers,” he said.

A working group on dog control recently established by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys will meet tomorrow (Thursday, February 2).

Control of dogs

The Control of Dogs Act 1986 provides for the protection of livestock from worrying by dogs, of which operational matters are the responsibility of the local authorities, according to Geraghty.

Under the act, local authorities can issue dog licences, appoint dog wardens, seize dogs, impose on-the-spot fines and take court proceedings against dog owners, he said.

In practice, there can be a considerable degree of overlap between policy issues such as dog control, dog welfare, sheep worrying and other related concerns, the DAFM’s head of animal welfare said.

According to Ryan, the DAFM has responsibility for five general areas relating to dog control:

The pet sales register;

Pet passports;

The movement and trade of dogs internationally;

The microchipping of dogs, and;

The provisions of the 2013 Animal Health and Welfare Act, which applies to dogs.

“We will continue to do our part, along with colleagues in the local authorities, the local authority vets and DAFM, to consolidate efforts in this area and to promote the message of responsible dog ownership.

“The work of the new dog control working group will be key in this regard,” the DRCD’s principal officer said.