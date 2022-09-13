South Korea could provide a promising opportunity to increase Irish beef exports in the southeast Asia region, according to Bord Bia’s head of European Union promotions.

However, this will depend on Ireland securing market access in the Asian country.

Declan Fennell oversees the EU-supported campaigns worth €4.8 million to promote Irish beef and lamb in South Korea, Japan, China, and the United States.

“South Korea is probably the next opportunity in terms of growing Irish beef exports.

“Obviously, we [Bord Bia] and the department of agriculture are still in the market access negotiations, but that’s probably a market I’d say is promising in terms of opportunities,” he told Agriland.

Ireland was among 14 EU member states that were recently given the green light to export pork and pork products to South Korea.

Some member states were also granted approval to export poultry and poultry products to the country. However, Ireland was not included in this group.

The development followed engagement between the European Commission and South Korea.

The Asian country said that the decision was made in response to the EU’s measures to control outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu).

Meanwhile, Declan Fennell said that “no stone has been left unturned” when it comes to restoring access for Irish beef in the Chinese market. However, he could not say when or if that would happen.

“I think the eagerness to get back into China is huge; a number one priority. I know all efforts have been made at ministerial level within the department [of agriculture, food and the marine] and at senior level within the government.

“We’re in a waiting space and we are impatient, but we want to get back into that market,” he said.

There has been a ban on Irish beef imports in China since May 2020, following an atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) case in a dead cow in Co. Tipperary.

Ireland has since been granted negligible risk status for BSE by the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE).

Fennell also stressed the importance of market diversification for Irish agri-food exports.

“We’re always going to see challenges within the marketplace in terms of price returns. But I think what we have to do as an industry is have that portfolio of markets that you can reach into and find the best customers.”

He said that the Japanese market, which was the focus of the first leg of a recent 10-day government-led trade mission, is based on relationships, trust and consistency.

“Price will go up and down but relationship always lasts in this market. That chemistry between the exporters and importers is very strong; they weather the storms.

“We’re in the business of having longevity rather than being in the business of commodity,” Fennell commented.