Gardaí have launched an investigation following the reported theft of grass seed, to sow more than 200ac worth €16,000 in Co. Westmeath.

Agriland understands that the grass seed, which is branded ‘Tipperary Grass’ was stolen from a farmer’s premises near Kinnegad, some time over the weekend.

Agritech’s managing director, Brian O’Slatarra has explained that due to regulation, grass seed cannot be sold without a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) label detailing the grass seed mixture and batch number.

Gardaí are therefore aware of the batch numbers relating to each bag. O’Slatarra is urging farmers to be extra vigilant and be mindful of the theft when purchasing grass seed or when offered grass seed for sale.

Agritech is offering a €5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the seed, which has been deemed a very unusual theft.

The matter is being handled by Trim Garda Station and anyone with any information is urged to contact gardaí at the station on 046 948 1540.

Gardaí investigate more rural crime

Meanwhile, gardaí are also investigating an incident of theft that occurred on a dairy farm in Co. Tipperary last week (Thursday, September 8).

Advertisement

Video footage of a calving camera recorded some of the incident showing two thieves on the premises at around 10:40p.m in the New Inn area of Cashel.

A power washer was stolen by the thieves who are believed to have entered the farm premises through a field gate, according to dairy farmer Michael Tobin. He told Agriland:

“I went out to milk the cows at around 6:00a.m this morning. The cows were going into the shed to eat silage and I noticed the gate was open to the shed and the cows were able to get into a different section of it.

“That gate being open was what made me realise that the power washer was gone. They escaped using that gate,” Michael said.

The dairy farmer believes the thieves were dropped off at a field gate, where they were picked up at around 10:50p.m, after walking across the field, leaving wheel marks in the field.

Calving camera footage indicates that the thieves did not enter through the front gate, which is about 200 metres back from the road, Michael said.

Gardaí has confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are currently ongoing.