Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed that payments under the Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 (PEPS2) have commenced.

The scheme was introduced to provide support for pig farmers impacted by a prolonged cost-price squeeze.

PEPS2, which is funded by Ireland’s allocation of EU funds for exceptional aid, will see eligible pig farmers who meet the conditions of the scheme receive payments of up to €100,000.

This is the second support package that has been put in place this year to support pig farmers.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am pleased to announce that payments to Irish pig farmers under the PEPS2 scheme have commenced.

“Our pig farmers have faced unprecedented challenges over recent times due to a significant market downturn in combination with surging input costs,” the minister added.

“The targeting of this significant support will assist in the continued viability of this very important sector. I want to see the pig sector continue to develop in the time ahead and I am glad to see a recent improvement in market conditions”.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon, chair of the Pig Roundtable, said: “These payments under PEPS2 are an important support for pig farmers as we navigate our way through a challenging period for the sector.

“In addition to helping coordinate this emergency response, the Pig Roundtable continues to work on the future development of the sector and will be meeting again in the coming weeks,” Minister Heydon added.

PEPS2 opened for applications on June 13.

A total fund of €13 million was made available for the voluntary demand-led scheme for pig farmers who commit to meeting certain conditions.

PEPS2 is open to commercial pig farmers who produced more than 200 pigs in the period January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, who are able to meet the eligibility conditions and commit to the conditionality.

The conditionality requires the applicant to fulfill the following measures:

Remain in pig farming until April 30, 2023;

Reduce breeding pig numbers by 10% in the herd to which payment applies, as compared to the National Pig Census 2021 return for that herd;

Provide a self-declaration before December 31, 2022 of this reduction;

Maintain that reduction from the date the declaration is received for four subsequent consecutive months (spot verification checks of the declared reduction will be undertaken at any stage during those four months).

Payment to each successful applicant will be based on a graduated payment structure depending on the number of pigs slaughtered, exported or sold in the nominated herd during the reference period.

A maximum pay rate of €100,000 applies.