Farmers have been called on to make an enduring power of attorney (EPA) as part of a public awareness campaign for Safeguarding Ireland.

Safeguarding Ireland is an initiative that aims to promote rights of vulnerable adults and to protect their rights from other persons, organisations and institutions.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that putting an EPA in place will allow farmers plan ahead to safeguard their important future decisions.

Where an individual makes an EPA, another person is appointed to look after the individual’s financial or personal affairs, in the event that the person making the EPA no longer has the mental capacity to do so.

Making an EPA can bring “peace of mind for you and clarity for your family,” the IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Alice Doyle, said.

Safeguarding Ireland is leading a public awareness campaign this week to encourage all adults to make an EPA.

Advertisement

The IFA is one of the organisations on the National Safeguarding Advisory Committee, which assists the board of Safeguarding Ireland.

“Planning ahead against future misuse of your money or welfare is so important to safeguard your future.

“An EPA is recommended for all adults and it is never too early to put one in place,” Doyle said.

According to research commissioned by Safeguarding Ireland and carried out by research agency REDC on a sample of 1,000 Irish adults, just 6% of adults have an EPA, compared to an average of 30% to 40% across other European countries.

“Putting in place an EPA can be challenging and requires thought and discussion with those you trust, but it is a very important legal document to safeguard your financial, property and personal welfare decisions if, in the future, you no longer have decision-making capacity,” Doyle said.

Safeguarding Ireland has produced a booklet for those persons interested in making an EPA.