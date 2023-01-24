Farmers “will not be asked to bear a disproportionate burden of climate change mitigation”, according to the Taoiseach who is confident that there is a “very bright future for farming in Ireland”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) annual general meeting (AGM) today (Tuesday, January 24) that emissions reductions targets had been set in every sector.

But he said the reductions targets for the agri sector were “the lowest in recognition of the unique place of food production and the rural economy”.

Challenge for Irish farming

“At 25% the scale of the challenge for Irish farming is significant. I do not underestimate what it will ask of you and the sector,” he told IFA members at the AGM.

“However, with your help and with you leading the way I believe it is achievable.

“Irish farmers are no strangers to change and have proven to be resilient and adaptable. We now understand the impacts of our combined actions on the world’s climate and on the natural world,” the Taoiseach added

He highlighted that food production was and will continue to be a central part of Ireland’s economy and society and said the government wanted to ensure there was a “bright and sustainable future” for farm families and future generations.

“Further work is ongoing to finalise a sectoral emissions ceiling for the land use, land use change and forestry sector.

“Along with the completion of a land use review, this will provide further clarity for Irish farmers, foresters, fishers and the agri-food sector,” he added.

But the Taoiseach pledged that “this is not the end of farming as we know it”.

“It is in the interests of Irish farmers to be at the centre of a decade of change, shaping it and driving it to achieve a genuinely sustainable food production sector.

“One that will protect farm incomes, the environment, and a way of life. One that involves new streams of income from energy production and carbon farming, forestry, organics and agri tourism,” the Taoiseach stressed to IFA members.

He acknowledged that the last few years had been difficult for many farmers because of the impact of Brexit, the pandemic, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Taoiseach said that while commodity prices had risen for many sectors the returns had been cancelled out for a large percentage of farmers because of higher production costs, particularly in relation to fertilizer, feed and fuel prices.

But he also warned that there was a need for Ireland to “accelerate” and move quickly to achieve “agreed Climate Action Plan measures”.

The Taoiseach outlined to farmers at the IFA AGM how this would necessitate making best use of chemical and organic fertilisers, maximizing grasslands, and improving animal breeding and feeding.

“We must also quickly build real opportunities for farmers to diversify their sources of income through the development of anaerobic digestion and expanded forestry, organics and tillage,” he added.

The Taoiseach said that as a country Ireland was investing heavily in new research and technologies to support the farming sector to reduce emissions.

“I am interested in what can be achieved through feed additives, for example. Many changes to climate change will be technological,” he said.