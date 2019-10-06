Meade Potato Company showcases sustainability at 5K fun day

The fresh produce grower and supplier, Meade Potato Company, welcomed over 1,500 revellers to its farm in Lobinstown, Co. Meath, for a family fun day and 5K on Sunday last, to showcase sustainability.

The gathering was part of the Boyne Valley Flavours Food Series and to promote national potato day, Friday, October 4.

The sun shone on the runners and walkers amid a machinery display, pony rides, bouncy castles, mini tractor grand prix and live music.

With entry by donation, the event served as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Ardee Hospice and the two local schools. The day raised over €10,000. All activities were free and the barbeque offered real value, translating into an affordable day out for families.

To showcase the reason for the celebrations, the Meade family offered free potatoes throughout the day in many guises: baked potatoes; chips; spiral spuddies; and bags of white potatoes packed in innovative new packaging.

New bag

Sustainability is high on the agenda for the company and the blue bag mascot of its new white potatoes in compostable packaging was front and centre throughout the day. The business said it has scored a major innovation for the potato industry with the introduction of the new bag.

Using paper sourced from sustainable forests and netting made from corn starch and a water-based ink, the technology allows existing potato packing machinery to be adapted to use more sustainable materials.

While the traditional paper bags are still an alternative to plastic, they are often less efficient to pack and quite costly for smaller weights of potatoes, according to the Meades.

The company used the occasion to rally visitors to support the product by trying the free pack they received at home and then stocking up in select Lidl stores, said Eleanor Meade.

We were thrilled to invite so many of our customers and the community to the farm to have fun, and to learn about and celebrate the potato.

“This year is extra special for us because we are very proud of the innovation we have brought to the market with our new blue compostable bag.

“Doing a fundraiser for the community like this while spreading the word about how consumers can help eliminate plastic with these bags is a win-win for everyone,” she said.