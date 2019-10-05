Donegal Pedigree Wicklow Cheviot Breeders’ Group set to hold annual show and sale

The Donegal Pedigree Wicklow Cheviot Breeders’ Group is set to host its annual show and sale at Stranorlar Mart, Co. Donegal.

The pedigree sale is set to take place next Wednesday, October 9. The show is due to commence at 5:30pm, with the sale kicking off at 7:30pm.

Furthermore, there will be a dispersal of the pedigree Cheviot ewe flock owned by John Joe McGinley at the sale.

The sale will consist of pedigree: Rams;

Ewe lambs; and

Hogget ewes.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Sheep farmers are consistently looking for a breed that requires low maintenance and produces good-quality offspring which is suitable for the current market.

“The traditional Cheviot breed ticks all the boxes and, this year, throughout the country, the Cheviot and Cheviot-cross ewe are consistently achieving top prices at breeding sales.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, the Cheviot and Cheviot-cross ewes are renowned for their hardiness; top-class mothering ability; and their capacity to produce fast-growing lambs with good conformation.

“Many farmers who are using Cheviot-cross ewes consistently comment on their ability to lamb down easily, produce an abundance of milk and the lambs are quick to get to their feet and suckle.

“The pedigree Cheviot rams for this upcoming show and sale have been selected for their tight skins, for being good on their feet and great emphasis has been placed on their conformation.

Many sheep farmers are now selecting a Cheviot ram to cross with their Suffolk and Texel lowland ewes in order to produce quality replacements.

This Cheviot-cross Suffolk ewe – known as the Borris ewe – produces a lamb with a high growth rate, low-fat cover and good conformation when crossed with a continental ram.