Creed appoints chairman to beef market taskforce

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has revealed that he has appointed a chairman to the incoming beef market taskforce.

Responding to a parliamentary query from Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith on Thursday, October 3, the minister announced that he has appointed Michael Dowling as an independent chairman to lead the taskforce.

Dowling is a former secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and most recently chaired the beef talks aimed at breaking the recent deadlock between protesting farmers and processors – from which the taskforce emerged as one of the key points in the agreement.

Confirming the appointment, Minister Creed said:

“A beef market taskforce has been established and it will have its first meeting as soon as possible.

“This taskforce will provide leadership to develop a sustainable pathway for the future of the beef sector in terms of economic, environmental and social sustainability.

I have appointed Michael Dowling as an independent chairman to lead the task force. Its membership comprises my department, relevant state agencies and nominees from farm organisations and the meat industry.

“The task force will provide for a robust implementation structure for commitments entered into in the agreement, with timelines and stakeholder engagement,” Minister Creed concluded.