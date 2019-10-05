Moore Movers makes fitness second nature for farmers

Six months on, farmers from Moore – a small rural community in Co. Roscommon between Athlone and Ballinasloe – continued their fitness drive with a ‘September Shape Up’ active challenge.

The challenge saw them round off the month with a 10k hike in the Slieve Bloom mountains. There are 30 participants in the current group, both men and women.

“I’m delighted to say that the outcomes achieved as a result of our programme have predominantly been maintained,” said Laura Tully, institute nurse and health centre coordinator at Athlone Institute of Technology, who started the ‘Moore Movers’ initiative.

“The majority of farmers continue to exercise and sustain the vital investment of time and attention in themselves,” she said.

Support

“Most farmers have kept the weight down and also keep a keen eye on one another, offering support and encouragement when it’s needed which is very important,” Laura said.

“Many of us have been meeting as a group again since August and walk twice weekly at the purpose-built walking track at Padraig Pearse GAA club locally,” the health and well-being programme coordinator said.

Having a safe place to walk together is crucial in a rural community. We have also welcomed some new farmers to our group who have embraced a healthier lifestyle, having seen and heard about the health benefits from others.

“For me, maintaining a connection with the participants is vital. There is a culture among our community now of positive mental and physical health. Physical activity and the benefits that are derived from it are our focus; we walk and talk several times a week,” said Laura.

“Paul Gallier, assistant programme manager, ‘Go For Life’ national sport and physical activity programme at Age and Opportunity, is coming to visit our group for European Week of Sport and with that organisation’s support our members are giving archery a go.”

The initiative is also shortlisted for an Age Friendly Ireland national award.