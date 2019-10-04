‘Government must be honest and transparent regarding its Brexit preparation’

The Government must be honest and transparent regarding its preparations for the worst-case scenario, namely, a potential no-deal Brexit.

There is also an onus on the parties in Northern Ireland to restore the institutions, to get back working and to put an end to the political vacuum that has existed for more than two and half years. From an economic, social, and political perspective, a no-deal Brexit would devastate the region.

This is according to Fianna Fáil’s deputy Lisa Chambers who was speaking about the impact a no-deal Brexit will have on the all-of-Ireland economy if the UK withdraws from the EU without a deal in place on October 31, during Dáil proceedings last week.

Lack of clarity

Chambers pointed to the “lack of clarity” on how the Government will ensure no hard border on the island while “protecting the integrity of the single market”.

It is essential that the Government be upfront and transparent with the Oireachtas and the public about the full implications of Brexit and its level of preparedness for every sector.

She continued: “We need to hear further details about what the Government plans to do to rebuild the relationship with the UK and to put in place new mechanisms for the continued work, exchange and dialogue between the prime minister, the Taoiseach, secretaries of state and ministers.

Advertisement

“The Tánaiste has already admitted that the mechanisms and forums available through the EU will obviously no longer be available.

“We need to know the details of what forums will be available to ensure continued dialogue and engagement with our nearest neighbour and out nearest market.”

‘Posturing on all sides’

Chambers went on to say that there has been “a great deal of posturing on all sides” in the Brexit process over the past three years.

We all accept that politics will have failed miserably if we allow a no-deal Brexit to happen – we simply cannot wear a no-deal Brexit.

“It would devastate our country, our economy and the rural communities that rely on the most vulnerable sectors.

“We must do everything that we can to ensure that a deal is done. I dread to think of the implications for our country if a deal is not reached.”