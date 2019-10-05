45ac highly productive tillage holding for sale sees price decrease by €7,000/ac

Located at Hampton Demesne, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, is a highly productive tillage holding on 45ac, in one parcel. Savills is facilitating the sale.

Balbriggan is situated approximately 30km north of Dublin City Centre and 20km south of Ireland’s largest town, Drogheda. Balbriggan is designated as a large growth town in the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023 and has an excellent range of local, commercial and sporting amenities.

Balbriggan is regarded as one of the most popular commuter towns in the north-east due to the railway station and ease of access to the M1 and Dublin Airport.

5 divisions

The holding is situated on the south side of Balbriggan town beside the Balbriggan Golf Club and just north of the pleasant residential area of Balrothery.

The land at Hampton Demense comprises an excellent tillage holding in five divisions and is situated in a very accessible location.

The land extends to about 45ac (18ha) and the general area has a reputation for productive, high-quality farmland.

This holding is in excellent heart, generally level with a slight slope eastward. The land is currently in wheat (July 2019) and will be sold with the benefit of vacant possession. It is bound by mature trees and hedgerow.

Access to the land is through Hampton Lane at the junction of the R132 and the Balbriggan Golf Club. There are two access points to the land along Hampton Lane.

The holding was originally guiding at €1.25 million (€25,000/ac); however, due to the current market, it has seen a price reduction to €830,000 (€18,000/ac). It is for sale by private treaty.

Further information can be found online.