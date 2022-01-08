A Mayo social farm was described as “extra special” by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, after a recent visit.

Ahena organic farm near Claremorris is owned by Oliver and Anna Dixon. Oliver combines organic farming with running a psychotherapy practice alongside Anna, who is an artist. They are also keen social farmers.

Speaking recently in the Senate, the minister and senator said the farm visit was a highlight of her visit to Co. Mayo. She recalled meeting participants, Eric Kilcourse and Padraig Prendergast, who through Western Care have been participating in social farming for several years.

“It was heart warming to see the relationship between Padraig and Eric and the two farmers, Anna and Oliver. While I was there, I helped fork in the silage and they showed me the two Christmas wreaths they had made earlier that day with Anna, who is an accomplished artist,” she said.

The minister of state spoke of the real value of the opportunity to “do ordinary things in ordinary places” which lies at the very heart of the social farming experience.

Social farming offers people who experience a range of challenges in life the opportunity for support to spend time and take part in everyday farm activities on ordinary Irish family farms.

“Everyone benefits; the participants of course but also the farmers, local health and social care services and rural communities generally. The benefits for participants are multiple,” said Aisling Moroney of Social Farming Ireland.

“There are improvements in quality of life and well-being, increased physical fitness and agility, the development of farm-based and personal skills, improved social connections and above all, a great sense of enjoyment and fun and of being part of something.”

Social farming is growing all the time under the leadership and guidance of Leitrim Development Company, which is delivering a project for DAFM to support and develop a national social farming network known as Social Farming Ireland.

Four regional social farming network hubs based at Leitrim Development Company, South West Mayo Development Company, West Limerick Resources Ltd. and Waterford LEADER Partnership allow for the development of this innovative use of existing farm-based rural resources of people, place and community in every county in Ireland.

Minister Hackett said that her department provides significant support for this initiative, including the most recent announcement in September 2021 of funding of €377,000 for the development of social farming models

She said it was something for which she would like to see further supports allocated. There are 100 trained and active social farms across the country including two in the her constituency of Laois/Offaly, which she hopes to visit in the new year.

“I can only encourage my senatorial colleagues to do likewise. Find one near you, arrange and visit and if my experience is anything to go by, you will leave feeling inspired and frankly, in awe of the wonder that is there in rural communities,” she said.