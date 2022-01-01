A farming couple has just opened ‘Honestly’ a drive-through with a difference in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Liam and Justina Gavin of Drumanilra organic farm in Co. Roscommon are behind ‘Honestly Kitchen’, billed as Ireland’s first drive-through organic restaurant,

They aim to create a route to market for local farm produce by investing in new organic food venues like this.

Farming organically on 300ac in north Roscommon, the Gavins have a pedigree herd of 200 Dexter cattle and plan to add a herd of shorthorns to the farm enterprise mix.

They produce high-welfare beef, grass-fed lamb, organic eggs, outdoor reared pork, organic vegetables and leafy greens. They have always sold their produce direct to local customers and visitors to the region.

‘Honestly Kitchen’ will be no different, with the Gavins having created a menu using produce direct from their farm, along with supporting local producers.

‘Honestly Kitchen’ will cater for what the Gavins’ refer to as ‘ethical carnivores‘ as well as vegan and vegetarian diets. Organic farm produce will be available for sale from a farm shop at the Carrick-on-Shannon location.

Liam Gavin said that the restaurant menu includes grilled meats which are organic, pasture ranged, GM and antibiotic free and fully traceable to their farm on the shores of Lough Key.

‘Honestly Kitchen’ will also be supplied by an organic bakery and microbrewery which are also being developed by Liam, Justina, a specialist baker and a craft brewer.

“We are so excited to finally launch ‘Honestly Kitchen’ in Carrick-on-Shannon. The community in Leitrim and Roscommon have been such a support through the whole process and we can already see and feel the excitement around our new venture in Carrick-on-Shannon,” said Justina.

“We have always valued how local, small-scale food production and careful tourism development can sustain a community.

“We have also seen how mainstream agriculture with its focus on high inputs, maximum yields, the economy of scale and farming for export can, likewise, be the death knell for small family farms and have a devastating impact on the landscape and environment.

“That’s why we are pulling all our interests and concerns together into this project,” she said.

“There is no better time for a project like this. The Covid-19 pandemic has made so many of us reassess our food and lifestyle choices. We get calls every day from people asking how they can get involved and how they can buy the produce.”

‘Honestly Kitchen’ aims to be a hub for good food, good produce and quality local supplies to converge in the northwest.

“We always want to provide our community with local, seasonal and organic food and provide ethically and sustainably produced goodness, while respecting people, animals and the planet. We are excited for this next chapter of Drumanilra,” said Justina.