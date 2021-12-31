Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for several counties on the west coast for tonight (December 31).

The national forecaster has said that the final few hours of 2021 will be blustery in Galway, Mayo and Kerry.

Southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of up to 100km/h.

The winds may be stronger in coastal areas and on higher ground and localised “wave overtopping” is possible.

The warning is valid from 8:00p.m tonight to 8:00a.m tomorrow (Saturday, New Year’s Day.)

Wind Warning

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Weather Warning will also be in place tonight for gale force winds for all coasts.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

This warning is valid from 7:00p.m tonight to midday tomorrow.

Donegal

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Co. Donegal from tomorrow morning (Saturday, January 1).

Southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h, higher in coastal areas and on high ground.

Again, the national forecaster warned of localised “wave overtopping” being possible.

The warning comes into force at 6:00am tomorrow and will be valid until 9:00a.m on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that conditions will be unsettled for the initial days of 2022.

New Year’s Day will be windy with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, heaviest across Atlantic counties with possible lightning in those areas.

Some sunny spells tomorrow too with the driest conditions further to the east. It will be mild with top afternoon values ranging 11° to 14° in mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Saturday night will be breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9°, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.