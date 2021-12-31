Co. Leitrim-based Macra na Feirme club – Carrigallen Macra – is set to host a charity fundraising event this Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Carrigallen Macra will be hosting a vehicle run consisting of trucks, tractors and antique cars in aid of ‘Be Buddies-Not Bullies‘ – a charity founded in memory of the late Eden Heaslip.

The convoy of vehicles is set to depart from Carrigallen Mart at 11:00a.m sharp and all vehicles taking part are asked to be there beforehand. Tea and refreshments will be served on the day also.

The cost of taking part in the run will be €20 and donations can be made via a link on the club’s Facebook page.

To participate in the run all drivers must be over the age of 16 and be fully licenced and insured to drive.

Last year’s event in Carrigallen

Last December, Carrigallen Macra club also hosted a tractor run where all funds raised went towards North West STOP-Suicide Prevention – a valuable service provided in the northwest for those struggling with their mental health.

Last year’s event was run subject to Covid-19 guidelines and all participants were asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.

North West STOP-Suicide Prevention provides value and care for each person who seeks their services.

Through their experience of working with self-harm and suicide, they acknowledge the very difficult life events that can lead people to hurt themselves, or end their lives.

Their aim is to provide a safe, confidential place where people can safely talk about the loss, stress, confusion, conflicts and other pain in their lives.

Their style of counselling is to listen, support and help people with insight to either change what is possible to change or to live more contentedly and creatively with that which is not.

They also will act to intervene with appropriate support, commitment and compassion.