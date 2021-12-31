As we prepare to see out this year and ring in a new year, it looks like there will be a mixed bag on the weather front with unsettled conditions, possible localised flooding and high winds at times too.

Met Éireann has said that it will be generally dry today (Friday, December 31) with sunny spells developing and just a little patchy light rain and drizzle.

It will be rather breezy with mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, easing for a time in the afternoon.

It is very mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°C. Scattered outbreaks of rain will push in from the south during the evening.

New Year’s Eve

It will become increasingly windy tonight (Friday) with strengthening southerly winds and gale force winds near Atlantic coastal areas.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move up across the country too, heaviest later in the night. It will continue very mild with little change on the daytime temperatures – not falling below 9° to 12°.

Weekend weather forecast

The national forecaster has said that it will be rather windy tomorrow, Saturday, New Year’s Day with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, heaviest across Atlantic counties with possible lightning in those areas.

Some sunny spells tomorrow too with the driest conditions further to the east. It will be mild with top afternoon values ranging 11° to 14° in mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Advertisement

Saturday night will be breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9°, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

On Sunday (January 2, 2022), showers will become widespread through the morning and afternoon. However, some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8° to 10°. It will also be rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds.

Sunday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5° to 7°, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Weather outlook for next week

Looking ahead to Monday (January 3, 2022), it will be rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning.

Highest temperatures of 8° or 9° generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds.

On Tuesday (January 4), there will be similar temperatures with improving conditions and spells of bright winter sunshine developing. Very cold after dark though, with a widespread sharp to severe frost, and some icy stretches.