The representative body for European farmers has highlighted its growing concern over large carnivores – namely wolves and bears – attacking and killing livestock, other domestic animals and even humans.

Copa-Cogeca, the umbrella group for European farmer and agri-cooperative representative organisations, has said that, despite measures being put in place to stop livestock falling victim to large carnivores, the ‘strict protection’ status applied to those animals in several countries “render the measures ineffective”.

The association also contends that “the actions taken in the context of the debate with a view to establishing harmonious coexistence between humans and wild predators are insufficient”.

This issue is due to come before the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture next week.

Michele Boudoin, chairperson of the Copa-Cogeca working party on sheep, said: “I hope that real change can be brought about by bringing to light the devastating damage wrought upon the welfare of both humans and domestic animals by large carnivores, as well as the constant threat they represent for our rural population.”

She noted that species of large carnivores are experiencing “unchecked and unlimited growth in Europe”.

This, Boudoin said, is leading to repopulation of wolves, bears and lynx (medium sized predators from the cat family, though much larger than domestic cats) in rural areas and even some urban areas. In some cases, these species are being seen in areas they have never populated before.

“Dogs, sheep, cattle, ponies and even humans are falling victim to unrestrained attacks, with injuries ranging from abrasions to killings in numerous cases.”

According to Boudoin, 9,872 animals – mainly sheep – were killed by wolves in France in 2020 alone. Between 2018 and 2021, almost 30 people were killed by bears in Romania.

Data source: Copa-Cogeca

“The cost for European taxpayers amounts to €28.5 million per year in compensation payments for the damage caused to animals, assets and local infrastructure. The average cost per predator per year between 2005 and 2013 was €2,400 for wolves and €1,800 for bears,” Boudoin said.

She continued: “But the true cost is not only monetary, it also lies in the psychological affect this can have on humans and domestic animals. Livestock farmers suffer from psychological damage caused by injuries, abortions in livestock, drops in fertility or the loss of the entire flock. Livestock guard dogs, which are financed in part by the EU, are often killed or wounded.

“Some farmers have even taken to sleeping with their flock in sleeping bags, away from their families and their homes… As an inhabitant of a rural area, you now must live there in the knowledge that the village you have known your entire life or in which you have chosen to live is no longer safe.”

The Copa-Cogeca representative also noted that hikers or tourists are in danger from frequenting places where predators – which may not have been there five years ago – are now “numerous and aggressive”.

“The lack of action by the EU on this issue is leading to serious harm to the welfare of animals, almost as though livestock were considered superfluous and it were considered normal for them to suffer so that the wild species may survive,” she claimed.

Boudoin argued that any funding for protection against large predators should not come from CAP, as it is “civil society and the European Commission that want wolves, bears and lynx to roam our land”.

She also criticised the EU Habitats Directive, calling for easier access for derogations to allow management of large carnivore populations, as well as downgrading their status to ‘protected’ rather than ‘strict protection’ where their populations are already stable and healthy.