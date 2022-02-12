A small food business in Co. Mayo producing sheep’s milk yoghurt and cheese has decided to offer a free trial product in a bid to sustain and grow their business, after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The small business, Velvet Cloud, based outside Claremorris in Co. Mayo was founded by Aisling and Michael Flanagan six years ago.

The couple behind the small business has decided to give away a pot of Velvet Cloud sheep yogurt to every potential new customer for free.

Due to the pandemic, the business was badly hit when one key customer segment, the restaurant sector, had to close following restrictions.

Having set up an online shop, the owners said it has still not been easy and feel they have found a key reason behind slow growth.

Aisling Flanagan explained:

“When people hear about Velvet Cloud sheep’s milk yogurt for the first time, or a friend tells them they should really get it, we now realise that although they won’t admit it to us, they are very wary, fearing it may taste like a strong goats milk product, or in some way taste ‘sheepy’.

“This is obviously a problem for us as we are trying to grow and to encourage people to sample our yogurt.

“We know from past experience that if they do try it, they are always totally and pleasently surprised at how creamy and mild it tastes.”

The business has been struggling to present its product to new potential customers since products are only available in approximately 100 supermarkets and food festivals and in-store samplings have been cancelled for two years.

Having an online shop helped to recover some of the lost sales, however to make it commercially viable customers buying online must order a minimum quantity of six pots at €30, Aisling stated.

“This minimum order is understandably a barrier if the customer doesn’t know what the product will taste like.

“The landscape for small food businesses has changed dramatically, and we either have to change with it or we won’t survive.

“We hope we have come up with a solution. Will it work? We’ve no idea, but we have to try something,” Aisling concluded.