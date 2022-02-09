Sheep and goat farmers are being reminded that they have until next Monday (February 14, 2022) to return their completed census forms.

Last month, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced that he was extending the original deadline for the return of the forms.

This was due to a delay in some farmers getting the document.

Over 48,000 sheep and goat farmers who are registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are legally required to complete their census forms.

Failure to return the document on time could impact on eligibility for certain DAFM schemes including the Sheep Welfare Scheme; Basic Payment Scheme (BPS); Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC); AEOS; and GLAS.

Census forms

DAFM has reminded farmers that the deadline for both online and postal submissions of 2021 sheep and goat census returns is Monday, February 14, 2022.

Keepers are also being reminded that they must record the census information returned to the department in their flock registers.

The department has “strongly advised” farmers who are sending their forms by mail to use registered post.

“In the unusual event that a posted form is lost or delayed, the only accepted proof of postage is a receipt of registered post. Certificates of postage will not be accepted,” the DAFM added.

Online submissions of sheep and goat census information can be done via www.agfood.ie, with the system providing confirmation when the submission is successful.

A guide on how to submit the data online can be found on the back of the form issued to farmers in mid-December 2021. The department can also be contacted for help on (0761) 064407.

Online submissions will remain open after the extended closing date for returns but the department has stressed that those submissions will be considered to be late.